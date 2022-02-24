Ukraine-Russia Conflict: UN staff in Ukraine is safe, says the officias
February 24, 2022
According to a UN spokesperson, about1,500 United Nations staff members in Ukraine are safe.
“We are relocating some personnel and have instructed staff to take necessary precautions,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary general, said Thursday.
A core group of mission-critical staff, he said, remain working “in the areas around the line of contact" they added.Open in app