Ukraine Russia Conflict: UN to investigate into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged crimes by Russian troops in the Kyiv area. “The areas which have been under Russian occupation in late February and March have experienced the most gruesome human rights violations on the European continent in decades,” Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine‘s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

A spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not give any comment on the possibility of a war crimes investigation.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol has appealed directly to Elon Musk, asking the world’s richest man to intervene on behalf of those trapped by Russian forces in control of the southern city. Ukraine has said it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that it says delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine. Also, Ukraine claimed it has recaptured Pytomnyk, a village north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. However, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, is expected to give a green light on Thursday for the country to join the NATO military alliance, while Sweden is expected to do so in the coming days.