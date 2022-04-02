Ukraine-Russia Conflict: US likely to supply tanks to Kyiv, with help of its allies, claims report

Reports are doing rounds that US is working with its allies to help supply Ukraine with Soviet-style tanks. The unknown sources told a news portal that transfer will begin soon, but did not clarify how many it will be and from which country it would be.

However, this would be the first time that US is going to help Kyiv with tank transfers during the war.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation in the country’s east remained extremely difficult. He repeated warnings that Russia was preparing for strikes in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to conscript troops from Crimea as it began its annual conscription drive. Meanwhile, the US department of defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services. The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.