Ukraine-Russia Conflict: USOPC bans all the international sports participation of Russia and Belarusian athletes

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has called for a "complete ban on international sports participation" of Russia.

USOPC ordered that the ban should be effective immediately and be inclusive of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which is going to be hold from 4th March. "As the world watches in horror while Russia brazenly attacks the innocent people and athletes of Ukraine, this is the only acceptable action to be taken until peace has been restored," USOPC said.

Not only this the Walt Disney Company has also banned the release of all theatrical films in Russia due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The company on Tuesday released the statement which reads, “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees" it added.