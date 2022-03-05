Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Video! Ukrainian protestors gathered in the central square of Kherson Russia protesting against war

Ukrainian protestors gathered in the central square of Kherson Russia, chanting, singing and waving flags. See the footage here

Kherson cities ask me to share the news with you. They want the whole world to know they are Ukraine and they are proud of it. They are protesting under risk of being killed by Russians pic.twitter.com/rwCuVjn5Lv — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) March 5, 2022

However, early on Saturday morning, in the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv air raid sirens were heard. Earlier on Friday, at least 47 people were killed by a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.