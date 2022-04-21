Ukraine Russia Conflict: "We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone", says Spain's PM after visiting Kyiv

The prime ministers of Spain and Denmark have arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, shared a video of him and his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, visiting Borodianka, a town in the Kyiv region.

Sanchez wrote that he was “shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka”.

"We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone" he said.

Conmovido al comprobar en las calles de Borodyanka el horror y las atrocidades de la guerra de Putin.



No dejaremos solo al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.