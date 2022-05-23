Ukraine Russia Conflict: WHO verifies 30 additional attacks on health care in Ukraine

The World Health Organization mission in Ukraine has tweeted to say that it has “verified 30 additional attacks on health care” in the country. The statement said, "As of 23 May, 248 attacks on health care have been verified in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 February and 19 May & caused 75 deaths and 59 injuries. Health care should never be a target."

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.



