Ukraine Russia Conflict: Zelensky asks UN secretary-general for evacuation help, calling it ‘Most difficult humanitarian crises’

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, for humanitarian help. The Ukrainian president has also asked for help to evacuate the wounded from the besieged steel plant.

“The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them,” Mr Zelensky said. The President also thanked the secretary-general “personally for his efforts to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Azovstal”.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has said it will implement a daytime ceasefire for three days from Thursday to allow more civilian evacuations from the Azovstal plant. “The Russian armed forces will from 8 am to 6 pm (Moscow time) on 5-7 May open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians,” the defence ministry said. However, The UK is providing £45m in funding to help the most vulnerable in Ukraine and at its borders, the government has said. The money will go to UN agencies and charities delivering vital aid and supporting survivors of sexual violence in the war-torn nation. Also, Joe Biden said he would speak with other G7 leaders this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia. His treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said the US was in constant discussions with its partners about this.