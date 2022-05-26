Ukraine Russia Conflict: Zelensky pleads to West for more weapons

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the west to send more help to Kyiv “without exceptions, without limits." “We need the help of our partners – above all, weapons for Ukraine. In his nightly address on Wednesday, full help, without exceptions, without limits, enough to win,” Mr. Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky’s statement comes as Russia intensifies its assault on the eastern Donbas region. “I am grateful to everyone who spoke about it, including in Davos,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.