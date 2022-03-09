Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Zelensky urges Russian troops to stop and give up

Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Russian troops to give up amid the ongoing war between the countries. He said, “Almost two weeks of our resistance have shown you that we will not surrender."

“We will fight until we return our land and until we answer in full for all our killed people. For the dead children" he added.

However, Ukraine has finally decided to ban the export of goods including oats, sugar and some types of meat.

Agriculture minister Roman Leshchenko in a statement on Wednesday said, “In order to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, market stability and meet the needs of the population in critical food products, the government has established new rules for the export of agricultural goods."

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going from 2 weeks now, Russia has so far covered all the areas of Ukraine in its military invasion, number of people died in this war but the exact ratio is not clear yet. However many people has been successfully evacuated from the country. According to the latest data as many as 2.1 million people have been fled from Ukraine which is more than the World War II. Not only this but the condition of Ukraine is serious now, many native and big countries has also expressed its displeasure over war and blamed Russia for everything also put many sanctions on the country but Russia has no plans to stop the so far.