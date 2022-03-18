Ukraine, Russia tangle over women, children and elderly killed in war at UNSC

Ukrainian ambassador to the UN confronted his Russian counterpart on Thursday (local time) over women and children killed in attacks, during the UN Security Council meeting.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya directly addressed his Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzya over the issue, reported CNN.

"Ambassador, do the eyes of Ukrainian children, women, and elderly killed by the Russians flash before you?" Kyslytsya asked.

He continued, "If they do, we may consider how to sponsor a decision to help you deal with perpetration-inducted traumatic stress. But now, have some decency and stop the egregious manipulation of the Security Council. It is obscene."

However, Russian ambassador Nebenzya did not respond to the comments, but told reporters after the meeting that he does not "engage in personal exchanges" with Kyslytsya, reported CNN.

"But when he asked about the eyes of children killed, I would also like to ask him whether he had any remorse when he thought about the children of Donetsk that were killed by Ukrainian forces," Nebenzia said.

Kyslytsya also spoke to reporters after the meeting, saying there has not been any improvement in the situation in Ukraine.

"No, there is no improvement. The actions of the Russian Federation continue to be very brazen and the atrocities are taking place every day, unfortunately," Kyslytsya said.

( With inputs from ANI )

