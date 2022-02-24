Ukraine seeks India's Help, says PM Modi can convince Putin

Hailing India as a global influential player, the Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can convince Russian President Vladimir Putin. Polikha said, "Modi ji is one of the most powerful leaders of the world; I don't know Putin leaders to how many leaders, but I hope Putin listens to Modi; we are expecting favourable assistance from India". Ukrainian envoy also added that India must play a more 'active role' in the ongoing conflict. He even quoted Mahabharata to stress that diplomatic channels failed to prevent Russian military aggression.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his aid in ensuring the safety of 2,320 students from the state in Ukraine. Many of the students are staying back as they don't want a break in their studies, wrote the CM. He asked the Minister to intervene to ensure their safety. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. Following Putin’s invasion early on Thursday, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital city is under attack. Shortly afterwards, the Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised, according to an IFX news agency report.