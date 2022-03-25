Ukraine sets up 7 humanitarian corridors

Kiev, March 25 Ukraine set up seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civil, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

At a media briefing, Vereshchuk on Thursday said 45 buses are set to evacuate civil from the besieged city of Mariupol in Donetsk, adding that the evacuation will continue in towns and villages in the southern Zaporizhzhia and the central Kiev regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civil from the above mentioned two regions.

