Ukraine urges for faster deliveries of weapons, aid as winter sets in

As winter sets in, Ukraine has called for a speed-up in the process of weapon deliveries and overall aid as it continues to face Russian aggression.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba called for help during the ongoing meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest where he also stated that urgent help is required to restore its shattered power grid, Al Jazeera reported.

"When we have transformers and generators, we can restore our system, our energy grid, and provide people with decent living conditions," Kuleba said adding that Ukraine will be able to protect its infrastructure in presence of air defence systems.

After four months of living in public housing, the Polish government intends to start charging Ukrainian refugees for food and lodging. After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, more than a million Ukrainian refugees found temporary shelter in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, relying on the generosity of strangers who opened their homes and government assistance, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, UN Security Council held a meeting the previous week after Russia's strikes in Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his speech, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine expects the reaction of all those who recognize the UN Charter.

Ukrainian President stressed that Russia carried out missile strikes after he presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict which has entered its tenth month now has jolted Europe. The European Union and its Member States have shown solidarity with people fleeing the war, Al Jazeera reported.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine claiming that Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) had appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor