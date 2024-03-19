Ukraine welcomes fresh military aid from EU

Kiev, March 19 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the European Union (EU) to allocate an additional 5 billion euros (about $5.44 billion) for military support to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Speaking at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Kuleba said on Monday that the move to unlock the aid was an important step for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuleba also thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine and appreciated the countries that have joined the initiative.

Earlier on Monday, the Council of the EU allocated 5 billion euros (about $5.44 billion) for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF). The funds are due to be used for providing Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training.

Between 2022 and 2024, the EU mobilised 6.1 billion euros (about $6.64 billion) for Ukraine under the EPF.

Last month, the Czech Republic proposed to EU countries to jointly purchase 800,000 artillery shells and send them to Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor