Ukraine's President Zelensky fled from capital Kyiv, claims Russian media

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. On the third day of the attack, now a big claim has been made by the Russian media. According to Russian media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fled the capital Kyiv.

Earlier, Zelensky claimed that the Russian army was after him and his family. The report said that Zelensky is in Lviv with his crew.

Zelensky posted a video on social media on Friday, reassuring people that he is still in the capital. "We are all here. Our troops are here ... We are defending our independence, our state. And so it will continue," he said in the video, in which he and other government leaders were in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement given on Friday, Zelensky said that some people are trying to spread rumors on social media. In this period of crisis, the whole of Ukraine is standing together and fighting the Russian army. Zelensky appealed to other powerful countries to help, saying that Ukraine was facing Russia alone and it needed weapons. Ukraine's foreign minister claimed that they were being helped by France.

This claim of the Russian media comes at a time when the UK Defense Ministry said that the Russian army has reached the capital Kyiv. According to the ministry, the Russian army is moving rapidly towards Kyiv and is 30 km away from Kyiv.

However, in the atmosphere of confrontation, there have also been reports about talks between Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, Ukraine said that it was ready for talks with Russia, while the Russian Foreign Minister made a statement that it was ready to talk with Ukraine if the Ukrainian army surrenders. Russia claimed that it did not want to annex Ukraine.