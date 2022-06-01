Ukrainian army says Russia lost about 30,700 troops in Ukraine

Kiev, June 1 Russia has "lost about 30,700 troops" in Ukraine between February 24 and June 1, Ukrainian army claimed.

The statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy's total combat losses, between February 24 and June 1, also included 1,361 tanks (+3 over the past day), 3,343 armored fighting vehicles (+41), 659 artillery systems (+10), 207 multiple launch rocket systems (+0), 94 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 208 aircrafts (+0), 175 helicopters (+1), 2,290 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+15), 13 warships/boats (+0), 519 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 49 special equipment units (+1). A total of 120 enemy cruise missiles (+0) were shot down," the report noted.

Over the past day, Russian troops have suffered the "highest losses" in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut direction. The data are yet to be updated.

It is noteworthy that the Russian troops continue to conduct offensive operations in the eastern operational zone to gain "full control" over Donetsk Region and Luhansk Region.

