Ukrainian Deputy FM holds conversation with MEA Secy; discusses preparation for Global Peace Summit

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 14 : Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha held a telephonic conversation with Ministry of External Affairs Secretary(West) Pavan Kapoor on Monday.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, New Delhi and Kyiv discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in June.

Notably, Switzerland will host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

"Had a substantive conversation with @AmbKapoor, Secretary (West), India. Discussed Peace Formula & the upcoming Summit in Switzerland. Followed up on the official visit of @DmytroKuleba to India in March 2024. Preparations to the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission are underway," the Ukrainian official posted on X.

Had a substantive conversation with @AmbKapoor, Secretary (West), 🇮🇳 MEA. Discussed Peace Formula & the upcoming Summit in🇨🇭. Followed up on the official visit of @DmytroKuleba to 🇮🇳 in March 2024. Preparations to the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission are underway— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 13, 2024

Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude for India's participation in meetings of the national security advisers. In this context, the sides discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in June, the Ukrainian foreign ministry statement read.

The diplomats coordinated further steps to implement the agreements reached during the official visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to India in March. They also noted the importance of continuing the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts at the high and highest levels.

India and Ukraine agreed on further steps to prepare and hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation, as well as the meetings of the IGC joint working groups, the statement added.

Earlier, during Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba's visit to India, New Delhi and Kyiv discussed efforts to achieve a 'peaceful settlement' to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The meeting between Kuleba and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education, the statement read.

They also agreed to work towards holding the seventh Inter-Governmental Commission meeting later this year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation.

PM Modi said India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. Ukrainian resident Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor