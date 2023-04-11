Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister thanks European Union partners for support

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday held a meeting with the European Union's delegation to India and heads of mission of EU member states, thanking them for supporting Kyiv.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Emine Dzhaparova called the support in Global South nations vital for Ukraine. She expressed gratitude to the EU's National Institutes Culture in India for arranging the Future Perfect Festival scheduled to be held in Delhi next month. Dzhaparova on Monday arrived in New Delhi, marking the first official visit of the East European country, since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

Emine Dzhaparova tweeted, "Began the day with a meeting at @EU_in_India. Thanked partners for standing with #Ukraine all over the world. support in the #GlobalSouth countries is vital. Grateful to @EUNIC_India for promoting culture & arranging the #FuturePerfect Festival in #Delhi next month."

In a tweet, the delegation of the European Union to India said the Russian offensive against Ukraine is a "blatant violation of international law". Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, EU nations have been supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The delegation of the European Union to India tweeted, "Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister @EmineDzheppar met with EU & Member States Heads of Mission during her visit to India. The Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, contravening basic tenets of @UN Charter. We continue to stand with Ukraine."

On Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, held a meeting with Emine Dzhaparova and discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Verma stated, "Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM @EmineDzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with."

Sharing details regarding her meeting with MEA official, Emine Dzhaparova, in a tweet, wrote, "Pleased to have a meeting with Secretary (West) MFA @SanjayVermalFS in New Delhi. Updated on #Ukraine's efforts to fight #russian unprovoked aggression. Invited to join President Zelenskyy's #PeaceFormula & #GrainFromUkraine initiative. Important to have #India on board."

In her remarks at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, Emine Dzhaparova said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue and diversification is very important for Ukraine.

"I think that India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, diversifying military contracts, in diversifying political interaction. And we feel that there is an extraordinary time that we live in. And as my President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, extraordinary times need extraordinary decisions. So of course, Prime Minister Modi with his 3D policy of democracy, dialogue and, to my knowledge, its diversity. I think that this no-era-of-war and strategic application is really, really important," Dzhaparova said.

"So we hope that India and Ukraine will be...even though we are distant geographically, but we will become closer physically and politically and in many other ways," she added.

