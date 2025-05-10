Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and its allies push for full and unconditional ceasefire from May 12

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 10 : As European leaders gathered in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a full and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. Zelenskyy emphasised that the ceasefire must cover all areas, land, sea, and air, and last at least 30 days.

Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland travelled to Kyiv, urging Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the importance of peace, sovereignty, and Ukraine's future as a free and European nation.

Sharing a post on X, Zelensakyy wrote, "Together in Kyiv at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing five of us in person, joined online by leaders from over 30 countries, the EU, and NATO we discussed what is urgently needed to achieve peace. The key outcome: a united and clear position on the following points."

"Starting Monday, May 12, there must be a full and unconditional ceasefire - for at least 30 days. Together, we demand this from Russia. An unconditional ceasefire means without any conditions. Any attempt to set a condition or conditions is a sign of an effort to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy. The ceasefire must be comprehensive - in the air, at sea, and on land. Monitoring its implementation is absolutely doable - in coordination from the United States, this is realistic. Such a ceasefire should last for 30 days to give a real chance to diplomacy. During this time, work will focus on outlining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations for peace," the post added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1921199201649627469

Zelenskyy further warned that if Russia refuses to accept a full and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12, tougher sanctions will follow, targeting its energy and banking sectors. He also announced that preparations are underway for a powerful 17th package of EU sanctions, coordinated with the UK, Norway, and the United States.

"If Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, stronger sanctions must be applied to its energy (oil, shadow fleet, fossil fuels) and banking sectors. Preparations are underway for a strong 17th package of EU sanctions, which will be coordinated with the sanctions of the UK, Norway, and the United States. We agreed to continue working on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to discuss this at the next G7 summit," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Ukrainian President also stated that global leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defence.

Zelenskyy said, "We agreed to keep strengthening Ukraine's defence, especially the Ukrainian army. This includes both funding our defence resilience and investing in weapons production in Ukraine, in joint projects, and in European countries. At the conclusion of the meeting, we all spoke together with President Trump and agreed on our shared vision and our further joint actions. I thank everyone who supports a dignified end to this war."

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its third year since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has become one of the most devastating conflicts in Europe.

