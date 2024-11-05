Umm Al Qaiwain launches Logistics City, Cargo Airport

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced during the council's meeting today, the establishment of the Logistics City and Umm Al Qaiwain Cargo Airport, a step towards achieving the emirate's Vision 2033 to strengthen its position as a global hub for logistics services.

The meeting took place as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The Logistics City is an integrated area that supports transportation and trade movements, facilitating logistical operations and connections between different modes of transport.

The city, with its modern infrastructure, includes a number of advanced warehouses and cutting-edge systems in the transportation and shipping sectors. This contributes to attracting investments and companies, while supporting the local economy of the emirate.

The Umm Al Qaiwain Cargo Airport project boasts of its strategic location within the emirate. It is designed to receive and process air cargo shipments, enabling rapid and efficient air freight operations and providing advanced solutions in the shipping sector. This marks a significant shift for the emirate, creating job opportunities for the youth and supporting government efforts to achieve a better future.

The project is closely aligned with Umm Al Qaiwain's Vision 2033, which aims to enhance the emirate's economic position, improve infrastructure efficiency, attract foreign investments, and achieve technological progress through the integration of modern technologies in supply chain management. (ANI/WAM)

