UN calls on Taliban to halt flogging, executions in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghstan], May 9 : The United Nations has called on the Taliban to halt flogging and execution in Afghstan, Khaama Press reported.

Human Rights Chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghstan, Fiona Frazer, in a statement said the Taliban's corporal punishment is against international law.

She urged the Taliban leadership to halt all executions immediately.

"Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must cease," said Fiona Frazer, the agency's human rights chief. She also called for an immediate moratorium on executions, according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban-led Foreign Ministry of Afghstan in response said most Afghans adhere to Islamic rules and guidance and that Afghstan's laws are based on Islamic principles.

The Taliban-led ministry said: "In the event of a conflict between international human rights law and Islamic law, the government is obliged to follow the Islamic law."

Meanwhile, a UN report released on Monday strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out execution, floggings and stoning since gaining control of Afghstan. It urged the Taliban leaders to put an immediate end to such practices.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghstan (UNAMA) report, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghstan during the past six months.

The Taliban authorities in the first public execution since it came into power in Afghstan, executed an Afghan man found guilty of murder in December 2022, according to the report.

In front of hundreds of spectators, including senior Taliban officials, the victim's father executed him in the western province of Farah using an assault rifle.

The Taliban has increased restrictions on women and banned them from public areas like education, university, parks and gym.

According to Khaama Press, the restriction has caused a global uproar, deepening the country's isolation at a time when its economy is in freefall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor