UN chief calls for restraint, immediate de-escalation in Caribbean

United Nations, Dec 18 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for restraint and the immediate de-escalation of the situation in the Caribbean, a UN spokesperson said.

In response to questions over the latest US moves against Venezuela, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN chief, told reporters at a daily briefing on Wednesday (local time) that Guterres is following the current situation very closely and is engaging with relevant parties.

The secretary-general calls on all stakeholders to honour their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and any other applicable legal framework, to safeguard peace in the region, said Haq.

He said that Guterres believes that any difference must be resolved by peaceful means, reports Xinhua news agency.

If Venezuela brings the issue to the United Nations, much of that will probably be an issue to consider for the members of the Security Council, said the spokesperson.

Haq added that, at this stage, it is critical to continue diplomatic engagement and pursue a peaceful way forward through dialogue.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he ordered a total blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers travelling to and from Venezuela, escalating a months-long pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In response, Venezuela denounced the US move, calling it a violation of international law and vowing to raise the issue before the United Nations.

Earlier this month, Maduro and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spoke by phone about global geopolitics and the military deployment in the Caribbean.

During the phone conversation, the Turkish president "expressed deep concern over the threats recently facing Venezuela, particularly the military deployment and various actions intended to disrupt peace and security in the Caribbean," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on global geopolitics and the latest international developments affecting stability and the future of humanity, said the statement.

Maduro said the manoeuvres in the Caribbean constitute an "illegal, disproportionate, unnecessary and even extravagant" act of aggression, adding that Venezuela will continue working for peace.

