UN chief concerned about developments in Burkina Faso amid coup: Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the situation in Burkina Faso and condemns any forceful takeover of power following the coup d'etat there.

"The Secretary-General is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern. He's particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, as well as the worsening security situation following the coup carried out on January 23 by sections of the armed forces," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms."

Guterres also calls on the coup leaders to ensure the protection of the country's president and urges all actors to show restraint and commit to dialogue to find solutions to the challenges in the country, Dujarric said.

Burkina Faso's army announced on Monday it had ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the borders.

According to media reports, the ruling party said earlier in a statement that President Roch Kabore had survived an assassination attempt.

( With inputs from ANI )

