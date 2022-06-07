UN chief condemns church attack in Nigeria

United Nations, June 7 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the Sunday's church attack in Ondo State of Nigeria, which resulted in scores of casualties, said his spokesman.

"The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms the heinous attack in the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on June 5 that resulted in the death and injuries of scores of civil as people gathered for the Pentecost service," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

"The secretary-general emphasizes that attacks on places of worship are abhorrent. He urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice," the statement was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also expressed his sympathies to, and solidarity with, the government and people of Nigeria, it said.

