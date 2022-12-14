UN chief condemns Kabul hotel attack

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on the Kabul hotel which resulted in multiple casualties.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 12 December on a Hotel in Kabul, resulting in multiple casualties. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators to be held to account. He reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he added.

A gun attack targeting a hotel, frequently visited by Chinese visitors, ended in killing at least three people. Two foreigners were also injured in the incident.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the attack on the hotel in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul ended with the killing of three attackers. Mujahid said all guests were evacuated and no foreign nationals were killed in the attack.

The UN mission in Afghanistan condemned Monday's attack on a hotel in Kabul that led to civilian casualties including Chinese nationals.

"Violence in #Afghanistan serves no purpose but prolonging the agony of more than 40 years of war. We stand in solidarity with the victims," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

During a press conference on December 13, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this is an extremely outrageous terrorist attack.

"In the wake of the attack, the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan immediately lodged a serious representation with the Afghan interim government and asked the Afghan side to make every effort to search for and rescue Chinese nationals," he added.

Wenbin stated that the Chinese embassy also asked the Afghan side to look into the attack.

The Chinese side asked the Taliban to bring the perpetrators to justice, and effectively strengthen the protection for the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

