UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Mali

United Nations, Sep 20 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, on September 17," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the transitional government and the people of Mali and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief called on the Malian transitional government to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are held to account, the statement added.

A gendarmerie complex in Bamako, the capital of Mali, was attacked on Tuesday, and the situation was under control, according to the Malian Ministry of Security and Civil Protection.

The ministry did not disclose the number of casualties, but media reports said that more than 70 people were killed and over 200 others were wounded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor