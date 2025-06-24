UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Syrian capital

United Nations, June 24 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Damascus, Syria, said his spokesman.

The secretary-general reiterates that all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. He takes note that the Syrian interim authorities have condemned Sunday's attack and, after a preliminary investigation, attributed it to the Islamic State.

He calls for a full investigation, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace, dignity, and justice, said the statement.

A suicide attack during the Sunday evening Mass at the St. Elias Orthodox Church in the predominantly Christian Dweilaa neighbourhood of Damascus killed at least 22 people and wounded 63 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast ripped through the Mar Elias Church in the Dweilaa district, a predominantly Christian neighbourhood on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, leaving behind blood-stained pews, shattered icons, and scenes of chaos, according to eyewitnesses and local media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacker opened fire inside the packed church before blowing himself up, causing "severe human losses."

The monitoring group reported that the toll may rise given the critical condition of many of the injured.

