UN chief urges reintegrating agricultural production of Russia, Ukraine into world markets

United Nations, May 20 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for efforts to reintegrate the agricultural production of both Russia and Ukraine into world markets.

"Any meaningful solution to global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine's agricultural production and the food and fertiliser production of Russia and Belarus into world markets despite the war," Guterres told a Security Council meeting on conflict and food security on Thursday.

"We are working to find a package deal that will enable Ukraine to export food, not only by train but through the Black Sea, and will bring Russian food and fertiliser production to world markets, without restrictions," said the top UN official.

Guterres said that this will require "the goodwill of all countries concerned".

To meet urgent food security and nutrition needs in Niger, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso, the Secretary-General has announced to release $30 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), Xinhua news agency reported.

"This brings to almost $95 million the funding channeled through CERF to the Sahel since the start of the year," he added.

Investing in political solutions to end conflicts, prevent new ones, and build sustainable peace is crucial in addressing food insecurity, said the Secretary-General.

He further called for attention to the interconnected risks of food insecurity, energy, and financing, which "require far greater coordination and leadership".

