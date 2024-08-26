UN envoy stresses role of Joint Military Commission to uphold ceasefire agreement in Libya

Tripoli, Aug 26 Stephanie Koury, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya, stressed the role of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in upholding the ceasefire agreement in the country.

Koury made the remarks during a meeting of the Commission in the city of Sirte, which is located some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Today, I joined the 5+5 Joint Military Commission at their headquarters in Sirte to discuss the ongoing developments and challenges in Libya, notably on the security front. I emphasised the Commission's crucial role in upholding the ceasefire agreement," Koury tweeted.

"We also discussed ways to further implement the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries. Peace and stability are essential to Libyan citizens as they strive for a lasting political solution," Koury said.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission is a group composed of five representatives from the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and five representatives of the eastern-based national army. It was formed to oversee and implement ceasefire agreements and military arrangements between rival factions in Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October 2020, the Commission signed a UN-sponsored ceasefire agreement that ended a war in and around Tripoli between the eastern-based army and the Western-based authorities.

Libya remains politically divided between eastern-based and western-based governments. The eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, is allied with the eastern-based government.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been plagued by escalating violence and political instability.

