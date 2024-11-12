UN Human Rights Committee urges major reforms in Pakistan's legal system

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) has issued a comprehensive report on Pakistan, urging substantial reforms to address pressing human rights issues.

The recommendations, presented during Pakistan's second review under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), highlight areas requiring immediate attention, including military courts, privacy laws, and freedom of expression, The Balochistan Post reported.

Among the report's key recommendations is an end to civilian trials conducted in military courts, a practice the committee described as violating Articles 14 and 15 of the ICCPR. These provisions ensure the right to a fair trial and protect individuals from retroactive criminal laws.

The committee also called for urgent reforms to Pakistan's surveillance, data, and privacy laws, emphasising the need for compliance with Article 17 of the ICCPR, which guarantees citizens' right to privacy.

Existing legislation, according to the report, lacks adequate safeguards to protect personal data and private lives, reported The Balochistan Post.

The report strongly criticised Pakistan's practice of imposing widespread internet shutdowns and restricting social media platforms, labelling these actions as excessive and harmful to freedom of expression. It urged the government to end such measures to uphold free speech rights.

In addition, the committee recommended a thorough review of legal frameworks related to the Exit Control List, blacklists, and visa control policies. It emphasised that these mechanisms must adhere to ICCPR standards protecting freedom of movement.

On the treatment of Afghan refugees, the committee urged Pakistan to implement a dedicated asylum and refugee protection law, aimed at preventing forced deportations and ensuring the rights of refugees are respected, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report also advised Pakistan to lift its ban on student unions and reform its blasphemy laws to align with ICCPR standards. Amnesty International welcomed the committee's findings, urging Pakistan to act swiftly to enhance its human rights situation.

