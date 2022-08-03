UN launching fact-finding mission to probe attack on Olenivka Detention Center: Guterres

The United Nations is launching a fact-finding mission to investigate a strike on a prison in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region which killed Ukrainian POWs, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

The Olenivka detention centre, hosting Ukrainian prisoners of war, was attacked by Ukrainian troops with US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in late July, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The strike killed 50 people and wounded over 70.

"I decided in line with my own competencies and powers to launch a fact-finding mission. I have no authority to do criminal investigations but to launch a fact-finding mission. Terms of reference for the fact-finding mission are being prepared at the present moment. They will be shared with the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Ukraine," Guterres told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

