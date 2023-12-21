UN migration agency launches project for orderly, safe movement of Indians overseas

New Delhi [India], December 21 : The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched Project PRAYAS on Thursday to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration for Indian workers and students.

The project, PRAYAS (Promoting Regular & Assisted Migration for Youth and Skilled Professionals), was launched in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. Established in 1951, IOM is a UN agency dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration.

IOM India said PRAYAS is one of the first attempts to consolidate all the state-level initiatives for safe, orderly, and well-managed international migration.

"IOM intends to develop a roadmap for improved coordination between state and central governments that would encourage the sharing of good practices between states and enhanced engagement with the MEA on matters related to the international migration cycle," the IOM said.

Speaking at an event, Muktesh K Pardeshi, Secretary CPV and OIA at the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the project aims to foster improved coordination between state and central governments on international migration practices.

"The share of India's working-age population in the total population will reach its highest level at 68.9 per cent by 2030. India will have over a billion working people by 2030," he mentioned.

"India has already established itself as a key player in international migration dynamics, with more than 32 million Indians and people of Indian origin residing abroad," he added.

According to IOM India, the objective of the project is to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular migration for aspiring Indian migrant workers and students through policy recommendations in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and state governments, thus strengthening international migration governance.

Informing about the PRAYAS focus areas, Head of IOM India Sanjay Awasthi informed that they aim to undertake a study, capturing the key migration trends, the needs and aspirations of migrants and the major international migration and mobility initiatives taken by the union, as well as the state governments sharing the analysis with the ministry.

"And through multiple and collaborative approaches, launch initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness amongst aspiring migrants about a safe, orderly and regular migration process," he also said.

