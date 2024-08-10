UN mission voices concern over military mobilisation in Libya

Tripoli, Aug 10 The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed concern over the recent military mobilisation in various parts of Libya, particularly in the southern and western regions.

In a statement, the UNSMIL urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid provocative military actions that could be perceived as offensive and might jeopardise Libya's fragile stability and the safety of its people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya remains politically divided more than a decade after the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, with a UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the eastern city of Tobruk.

"We commend ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further tension," the UNSMIL said, calling for continued communication and coordination between forces affiliated with the eastern-based army and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity.

On Thursday, the Tripoli-based High Council of State accused the eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, of suspicious troop movements. The army countered that these were routine border patrols.

