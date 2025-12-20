UN Security Council condemns drone attacks on UN peacekeepers in Sudan

United Nations, Dec 20 The UN Security Council on Friday condemned last week's drone attacks against a UN logistics base in Sudan, which killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured nine others.

In a press statement, members of the Security Council expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and people of Bangladesh, and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

The drone attacks occurred in Kadugli, South Kordofan state of Sudan, on Saturday.

The council members expressed grave concern that this deliberate assault on a UN logistics base and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeepers represents an egregious disregard for international law, and poses serious threats to international peace and security.

They denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of UN peacekeepers and all attacks and provocations against UNISFA, and called for those responsible for such attacks to be held accountable without delay.

The council members reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the United Nations to swiftly investigate these attacks with the support of UNISFA, and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

They called on host authorities to take all appropriate steps to support the safety and security of all UN premises, personnel and peacekeepers, and urged Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support to UNISFA and its operations.

They underscored the need for further cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan for peace, security and stability in Abyei, which is a territory contested by the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been gripped by war since April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the SAF and the RSF, killing tens of thousands and forcing millions to flee within the country and across its borders.

