UN to launch flash appeal after devastating Pakistan floods

Islamabad, Aug 30 The UN will launch a flash appeal on Tuesday to help Pakistan tackle devastating floods that have killed at least 1,136 since mid-June, officials said.

The global body said it was seeking $161 million to provide critical food and cash assistance to victims, reports dpa news agency.

The flooding, triggered by heavy monsoon rains since mid-June, also injured 1,634 people, displaced more than 33 million others and destroyed 1,051,570 houses, 162 bridges, and 170 shops, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA also revealed that an estimated 735,375 livestock have perished in the record deluge.

The appeal would be launched from Geneva and the Pakistani capital Islamabad simultaneously, said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis.

She called for "burden-sharing and solidarity" in the wake of a "climate-change driven catastrophe," which she said is expected to worsen.

The UN has already mobilized about $7 million, including redirecting existing programs and resources to meet the most urgent needs, he said.

The ongoing assistance includes food aid and nutrition, medical supplies and services, safe water, maternal health support, vaccination of livestock and shelter.

In addition, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $3 million to provide health, nutrition, food, water, sanitation and hygiene services to those who most need it.

Neighbouring China on Tuesday announced 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) in aid to Pakistan.

Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, European Union, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have already announced they will contribute to relief efforts.

