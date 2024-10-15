UN urges Pakistan to uphold human rights amid PTM crackdown, Balochistan violence

Geneva [Switzerland], October 15 : The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the Pakistani government's recent decision to ban the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) under anti-terrorism legislation.

The PTM has been active in advocating for the rights and concerns of the Pashtun community.

The UN called for restraint as Pak forces crackdown on Balochs, to ensure compliance with international standards for freedom of expression and association and also demanded the release of PTM members who have been arbitrarily detained.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, Thameen Al-Kheetan urged Pakistani authorities to address the grievances of ethnic minorities through constructive political dialogue, safeguard the rights of human rights defenders, and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"We encourage the Pakistani authorities to continue to address grievances expressed by ethnic minorities through political dialogue, ensure the protection of human rights defenders, and respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly" said Al-Kheetan in his statement.

Additionally, the UN expressed deep concern regarding recent violent attacks in Balochistan province, where armed elements killed at least 20 mineworkers and injured seven others using hand grenades and rocket launchers.

Spokesperson Al-Kheetan condemned the attacks, emphasizing their connection to a troubling pattern of violence aimed at exacerbating ethnic tensions in the region.

"We are appalled by these attacks and urge the authorities to hold those responsible accountable," Al-Kheetan stated, highlighting Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law.

Earlier in the day, amidst the Pakistan-China alliance, as the exploitation of Balochistan emerged as a significant concern for human rights advocates, the region's abundant resources and strategic position have attracted considerable attention from both nations, frequently sidelining the needs and rights of the local population.

https://x.com/drtchand/status/1845876823642493221

In a recent post on X, Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, highlighted that the Baloch people are resilient and determined, suggesting that any attempts to control or exploit their land will face significant opposition.

