UN welcomes lifting of state of emergency in Sudan

The United Nations on Tuesday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Sudan.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told the regular press briefing that the move "is an important step to create a conducive environment for direct, intra Sudanese talks to end the political crisis in the country."

"We encourage the authorities to complete the release of political detainees," the spokesman said, adding that the UN urges Sudanese stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue in good faith to find a way out of this crisis.

Dujarric said that the trilateral mechanism consisting of the UN mission in Sudan, UNITAMS, the African Union and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development will continue to work collaboratively to help facilitate a Sudanese owned and led solution and to find a way to end the political impasse in Sudan.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday lifted the state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup.

The order was reportedly made "to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period."

Sunday's decision came after a meeting with senior military officials recommending the state of emergency be lifted and people detained under an emergency law be freed. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

