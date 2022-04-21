Unacceptable to throw any country overboard ship world is sailing on: Xi Jinping

The entire world is sailing on the same ship with a common future, and it is unacceptable to try to throw any country overboard, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video message for the Asian Economic Forum, which is being held in Boao on the Chinese island of Hainan.

"All the countries of the world are sailing on one big ship with a common destiny. If they want to cross the furious waves and continue their way to a brighter future, they must act in the same direction. It is unacceptable to try to throw anyone into the sea," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

He also voiced the need to abandon the policy of double standards. Xi pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the peaceful resolution of disagreements and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and support all efforts to promote peaceful settlement of crises.

The Asian Economic Forum, which is informally called "Eastern Davos", opened on Wednesday. This year's forum will last until April 22.

Representatives of authorities, business, academia and media from different countries are expected to discuss the post-COVID pandemic development agenda of Asia and the entire world. The forum is held in a face-to-face format using online technologies. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

