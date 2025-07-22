UNAMA voices concern over arrest of women, girls in Kabul for dress code violations

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 22 : The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over the recent arrests of women and girls in Kabul for allegedly violating the Taliban's dress code, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement released on Monday, UNAMA urged the Taliban to clarify the situation and called for respect for basic human rights. "Such actions contribute to the further isolation of women and girls in Afghanistan and foster a climate of fear among them," the statement said.

According to Khaama Press, the detainees were reportedly arrested by the Taliban's morality police in various areas of the capital, including Dasht-e-Barchi, Qala-e-Fathullah, Kote Sangi, and Shahr-e-Naw. The women and girls were allegedly taken to undisclosed locations.

UNAMA also called on the Taliban to reverse "policies that restrict the freedoms and rights of women in the country," Khaama Press reported.

Earlier reports cited by Khaama Press indicated that dozens of women and girls have been detained in recent days for not adhering to the mandatory dress codes enforced by the Taliban.

These arrests have sparked widespread condemnation from human rights groups and the Afghan diaspora, who view the crackdown as part of a broader effort to suppress women's freedoms, Khaama Press reported.

The international community has consistently urged the Taliban to uphold human rights, particularly those of women and girls, who have faced escalating restrictions since the group's return to power in August 2021.

Khaama Press further reported that the latest detentions have intensified fears among Afghan women, many of whom have already been barred from education, public spaces, and employment under Taliban rule.

UNAMA emphasised the urgent need for transparency and accountability from the authorities regarding the arrests and reiterated its call for respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans.

