UNAMA welcomes UNSC decision facilitating delivery of urgent humanitarian help to Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghstan (UNAMA) on Wednesday welcomed the UNSC decision facilitating the delivery of urgent humtarian help to millions in need in Afghstan.

"We welcome UNSC decision today facilitating the delivery of urgent humtarian help to millions in need. UN urges Afghan DFA & Int'l Comm. to accelerate necessary next steps to support needs & rights of Afghan people, inc. the broader, underlying, economic crisis impacting society," UNAMA tweeted.

The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution providing for a humtarian exemption to the sanctions regime established by resolution 1988 (2011), enabling the provision of humtarian aid to Afghstan as the country verges on economic collapse, the UN said in a statement.

Unmously adopting resolution 2615 (2021), under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided that humtarian assistance along with other activities that support basic human needs in Afghstan are not a violation of a provision in resolution 2255 (2015) concerning individuals and entities associated with the Taliban in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghstan.

Additionally, the Council decided that the processing and payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted. It also strongly encouraged providers relying on the resolution to use reasonable efforts to minimize the accrual of any benefits -- whether as a result of direct provision or diversion -- to entities or individuals designated on the sanctions list established by resolution 1988 (2011).

By other terms, the Council decided to review the implementation of the resolution after one year and requested the Emergency Relief Coordinator to brief its members every six months, based on the delivery of humtarian assistance in Afghstan.

( With inputs from ANI )

