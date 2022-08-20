"Unbeatable" record setter Nepalese climber gets heroic welcome

Nepalese mountaineer Sanu Sherpa, who has set an "unbeatable" record by climbing the 14 highest peaks in the world twice, received a heroic welcome when he arrived back home on Saturday.

Sanu, 48, originally from Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal returned back home from Pakistan after completing his record attempt in mountain climbing history. He was received by Nepal's Tourism Minister along with hundreds of people at the Tribhuwan International Airport on Saturday.

Sanu climbed 8 peaks, which are above the height of 8,000, lies in Nepal followed by five in Pakistan and one in China for the record two times each, a record that hasn't been set in mountaineering history to date.

In July, Sanu set the record as the only climber to climb all 14 8,000-meter high mountains twice in the world after climbing the 8,035-meter-high Gasherbrum-II mountain in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan.

"He (Sanu Sherpa) has created a new record in the mountaineering sector. It indeed is a matter of pride for all Nepali citizens, the height of all Nepali has risen further as he sets the record. His record has taken Nepal's identity to newer heights. The Government of Nepal highly commend his heroic act and deep heartedly congratulate him. He now has become a source of inspiration for all the mountaineers across the globe by setting the record," Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation toldas he welcomed the record-setting climber.

Nepal's Sherpas, the backbone of every climber, have been setting records on an annual basis. The aboriginals of the mountains - Sherpas got into the business of climbing since their early childhood and have been supporting the Nepali economy by inviting more and more tourists.

Sanu who has set the record has been working with Pioneer Adventure as a member of the climbing team heading various expedition teams to various mountains. Another record-holding Kami Rita Sherpa also is associated with Seven Summit Treks leading expeditions on multiple fronts.

The Sherpas are assigned the task of rope fixing to the summit of various mountains including Mount Everest every season ensuring the safety of every climber vying to reach the peak.

In the list of setting records, Nepali nationals have come forth, in 2019, Nimsdai "Nims" Puja led a team of Sherpas who climbed all of the world's 14 tallest peaks in just six months and six days, setting a new world record.

In May, 48-year-old Lhakpa Sherpa, a Nepali who had worked as a porter on Mount Everest before moving to the United States, reached the iconic mountain's summit for the 10th time, becoming the first woman in history to do so.

That came a week after Sherpa Everest guide Kami Rita, also a Nepalese national, summited the mountain for the 26th time, breaking his own world record for number of ascents.

( With inputs from ANI )

