Unemployment, corruption among top concerns of urban Indians reveals new study

Urban Indians are most worried about unemployment and political corruption revealed Ipsos What Worries the World's October survey. Globally, the top worries of citizens included inflation poverty and social inequality unemployment crime and violence and financial and political corruption.

Ipsos What Worries the World survey that tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across 29 countries today, drawing on over ten years of data to place the latest scores in context, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos in India said, “India is still reeling under the collateral impact of the prolonged coronavirus and global slowdown of the economy due to the war in Ukraine, which are impacting jobs, leading to rising in corruption, crime and social inequality. Even the inflation impact is manifesting itself though India is better placed than its global counterparts due to the government’s steps to keep the fuel prices in check. Floods and adverse climate impacts are making urban Indians worry about climate change. These issues need to be addressed by the govt first.”The survey also captures optimism and pessimism level of citizens vis-à-vis their countries.

The survey further shows India has displaced Indonesia from the 2nd spot to emerge the 2nd most positive country with 76 per cent urban Indians believing their country is moving in the right direction. Saudi Arabia held on to its pole position to remain the world’s most positive market with 93 per cent of its citizens believing their country is on the right track.