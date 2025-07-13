UNESCO commends UAE leadership's commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage

Paris [France], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), commended the pioneering role played by the United Arab Emirates in protecting and preserving cultural and natural heritage both nationally and globally. She affirmed that the UAE is a key partner of the Paris-based organisation and a model to be emulated in this field.

This praise came during an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) in Paris, where Miculescu expressed her appreciation for the UAE's recent success in inscribing the Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah on the UNESCO World Heritage List. She described this achievement as a powerful message reflecting the UAE's deep commitment to preserving shared human memory and recognising the value of heritage sites as bridges for dialogue and understanding between peoples.

Miculescu emphasised that the UAE's role extends beyond its national borders, stating: "The UAE not only protects its own national heritage but also takes the initiative to help safeguard global heritage. This reflects its civilisational vision and ethical responsibility toward all humanity."

She noted that the UAE is among UNESCO's principal partners, having provided clear support for major international initiatives, including the rehabilitation of heritage sites damaged by conflict, particularly in the Arab region.

Regarding the exceptional value of the Faya archaeological site, Miculescu explained: "Faya is not merely an archaeological site. It stands as evidence of early stages in human development and illustrates human interaction with the natural environment in an area of exceptional geological and cultural significance."

She highlighted that what makes the site distinctive is its direct connection to the first human migrations from Africa to Asiaa critical phase in human history that continues to be the subject of intense academic study. The documented discoveries at the site, she added, offer rich material for researchers and anthropologists.

The UNESCO official praised the efforts that led to this international recognition, saying:"Its inscription on the World Heritage List is a highly significant step, made possible by meticulous scientific work and long-term efforts by the UAE in collaboration with international experts, all in accordance with UNESCO's rigorous standards. The UAE's nomination file was comprehensive and compelling, and we highly value this level of professionalism."

She also applauded the UAE's approach to integrating heritage preservation with sustainable development plans, emphasizing that the country sets an example of how heritage sites can serve as a foundation for both cultural and economic development. This is achieved through investment in sustainable tourism and by involving local communities in the management and protection of these sites. She described the UAE's experience as a model for other countries in the region and around the world.

On bilateral relations, the President of the UNESCO General Conference expressed the organisation's pride in its partnership with the UAE, stating:"We appreciate its tangible contributions, whether through funding initiatives or actively participating in the shaping of global cultural policies. The UAE consistently affirms that culture is not a luxury, but a necessity for achieving global peace and prosperity."

In conclusion, Miculescu conveyed her appreciation to the UAE leadership, saying: "We view the UAE as a progressive model that combines modernity with respect for cultural roots. Its commitment to heritage protection sends a message of hopethat progress can go hand in hand with preserving identity."

She expressed her anticipation for strengthening future cooperation and seeing more UAE historical sites added to the World Heritage List, given their profound human and scientific value to the people of the world. (ANI/WAM)

