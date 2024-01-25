UNGA President Dennis Francis lays wreath at 26/11 Memorial in Mumbai's Taj Hotel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis and Permanent Representative of India to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday laid wreath at 26/11 Memorial in Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists, unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, sending shockwaves across the country and the world. Targeting several key installations in Mumbai, including the Taj and Trident hotels and the Chabad House, a Jewish centre, the terrorists took 166 lives as they held the city at ransom over four days.

The attacks also claimed the lives of 18 security personnel and left over 300 injured. Among the public installations targeted were the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish Centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe. Apart from natives, these places are known to be frequented by Europeans, Indians, and Jews.

While nine of the LeT terrorists were killed, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attacks, was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged at a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

UNGA President Dennis Francis , who is on a five-day visit to India, on Wednesday, held a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. He thanked President Murmu for India's "consistent and strong commitment to multilateralism, for setting an example of women-led development, and for championing the voice of the Global South."

In a post shared on X, Francis stated, "Privileged to call on Hon'ble President of India , H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn. Thanked H.E. for India's consistent and strong commitment to multilateralism, for setting an example of women-led development and for championing the voice of the Global South. We agreed that uplifting people who have been overlooked and marginalised, particularly during the challenging times the world is currently facing, is our shared goal."

UNGA President Francis also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi. He expressed his happiness over the 'positive discussions' held.

Jaishankar highlighted the positive views of the UNGA chief on India's G20 Presidency and also appreciated his position on the need for 'urgent reforms' in international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "So glad to welcome @un_pga Dennis Francis this afternoon in New Delhi. His positive sentiments for our G20 Presidency and Voice of Global South Summits were notable. They have strengthened multilateralism."

"Appreciated his position on need for urgency of reforms in international institutions especially the UN Security Council. Agreed on the importance of accelerating Sustainable Development Goals and climate action. India will strongly support the Summit of the Future Process under his leadership to achieve equitable and ambitious outcomes," he added.

In his meeting with the EAM, Francis also lauded India for facilitating the permanent membership of the African Union into the inter-governmental G20 forum, adding that it demonstrated New Delhi's leadership in the international arena.

"Always a pleasure to meet with @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Reiterated my appreciation on India's successful G20 Presidency. Had a wide-ranging discussion on global peace and security challenges, including the situation in Gaza, Ukraine, & Haiti; the growing role of #UNGA in these challenging times, UNSC reform and need for stronger multilateralism. I look forward to India's continued constructive support for the work of the General Assembly, including the upcoming Summit of the Future," posted the UNGA President on X.

Dennis Francis delivered his address at the 47th Sapru House Lecture. He denounced the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israel. He said that the violence since the October 7 attacks has further eroded trust between and among nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor