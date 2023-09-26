UNHCR sends flood relief supplies to Libya

Tripoli, Sep 26 The UNHCR has said it had sent relief supplies to Libya to aid its response to the deadly floods that swept its eastern region.

In the past two days, the UNHCR has delivered essential medicine to treat more than 10,000 patients at the field hospital in Derna, the city hardest hit by the floods, and given two rub halls and two generators to a hospital and an emergency room of Libya's Health Ministry to help them better respond to emergencies, according to a UNHCR statement on Monday.

The UN agency for refugees added that more than 18,355 people affected by the floods have so far received relief items such as hygiene kits, plastic sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps, adding that more help is on the way, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya's largest and worst floods in decades.

The floods killed thousands of people and caused major infrastructure damage.

