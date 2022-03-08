UNHRC: Pashtuns continue to protest in Geneva against rights violations in Pakistan

Members of the civil rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) will hold protests outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday to raise concerns over human rights violations being committed by the Pakistan Army.

The Pashtun activists are also demanding the immediate release of PTM leader Ali Wazir, a sitting Member of Pakistan's National Assembly, who was detained last December for allegedly making anti-state comments.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is organizing a protest in front of the UNHRC headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland to show its solidarity with the PTM sit-in taking place in Sindh province, for the last 23 days.

The people at the sit-in are calling for the release of Ali Wazir MNA, Hanif Pashteen, and Uwais Abdal. They also demanded the release of other Pashtun activists, who have been languishing in jails under false charges.

The activists are urging the United Nations to take notice of the enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and arbitrary detentions of Pashtuns in Pakistan.

PTM Europe is organizing Conferences and Interventions during the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to expose gross human rights violations committed by Pakistan on Pashtun ethnic minority in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

