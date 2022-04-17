UNHRC special rapporteur to investigate human rights violations in Afghanistan

The newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Afghanistan said on Sunday that he will closely examine allegations of torture, disappearances, killings of former government employees and detentions under the Taliban regime.

Richard Bennett was appointed as Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan during the 49th session of the UNHRC.

"I will be certainly monitoring and want to receive information and I will be seeking information on these alleged violations, this is a really important part of my mandate. I want to be accessible," Bennett told Tolo News in an interview.

Bennett said that he will focus on women's rights, freedom of expression, minorities and the study of violence in May 2022.

The UN Special Rapporteur also urged the Islamic Emirate to abide by international treaties, because, according to him, these commitments are also in the interest of the Afghan government, Tolo News reported.

Talking about the recent decree of the Taliban regime, banning girls from school above grade six, Bennett said that he would take up the matter with the Taliban officials.

"It is a right for all people of both genders to education and so this is a very important issue not only for me but many Afghans, and members of the international community have raised this issue, and I think it is a key issue," the UN special rapporteur said.

The appointment of the special rapporteur comes at a time when the country is facing a devastating humanitarian crisis, as well as a deteriorated human rights situation.

According to the US State Department, annual country reports on human rights practices, significant human rights issues occurred before and after the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year.

The human rights issues included credible reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces; forced disappearances by antigovernment personnel; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces, the report said.

It also includes reports of serious restrictions on free expression and media by the Taliban, including violence against journalists and censorship; severe restrictions on religious freedom; restrictions on the right to leave the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

