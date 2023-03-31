Unicef sees progress in Cambodia for improvement of child rights

Phnom Penh, March 31 The Unicef said that it has witnessed progress made in Cambodia for the improvement of child rights.

The analysis of child rights found that children's enrolment rates in schools increased at all levels in 2021, reaching more than 60 per cent for early childhood education, 92 per cent for primary, and 47 per cent for lower secondary schools, Xinhua news agency quoted Unicef as saying.

However, school completion rates are still very low at 81 per cent, 49 per cent and 26 per cent for primary, lower secondary and upper secondary education, respectively, it added.

Cambodia has invested heavily in social protection since the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, around 280,000 children benefited from child-focused cash transfer programs, and in 2022 this figure grew to almost 700,000, it said, adding that over 240,000 children were covered by the home-grown school feeding program.

The analysis acknowledged that while the government has made key advancements in its efforts to improve children's lives in Cambodia in the past decade, almost 18 per cent of Cambod still live below the poverty line, and almost half of the country's population aged 0-17 years falls within the definition of multi-dimensionally poor.

"Over the last decade, Cambodia has led important progress in the lives of their children," said Will Parks, Unicef representative to Cambodia.

"I want to congratulate Cambodia, yet we must also recognize the continued challenges that threaten to slow progress toward fully realising children's rights," he added.

Thousands of children remain at risk and violence is still a major challenge, with more than 3 million aged 1-14 years experiencing violent physical or psychological discipline at home, according to the Unicef statement.

