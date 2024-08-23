Unicef urges Somalia to shun death sentences after execution of four minors

Mogadishu, Aug 23 The UN Children's Fund (Unicef) has expressed concern over the execution of four juveniles in Somalia allegedly associated with the al-Shabab extremist group.

Unicef said on Thursday evening in a statement that the four children under the age of 18 were executed on August 17 in Puntland State by a military court lacking specialised child justice procedures, which was unsuitable for handling cases involving minors.

The UN body called on Puntland authorities to prevent the imposition of death sentences and ensure due process for all young adults arrested for their association with armed groups when they were minors, in line with the Juvenile Law.

"The authorities are urged to take advantage of pathways for reintegrating children associated with armed groups, which already exist and have proven to be effective in upholding the rights of the child," Unicef said.

According to Unicef, the age verification committee, including representatives from Puntland authorities, met with the young people and concluded that they were minors at the time of arrest and that they should not face the death penalty.

It urged Puntland authorities to treat children associated with armed groups as victims. It also called for a review of current judicial procedures to ensure that military courts do not try children. Children have access to appropriate judicial procedures and meet Puntland law's definitions of a child.

The four minors, however, were among 10 al-Shabab fighters who were executed by firing squad in Puntland after being sentenced to death for involvement in the killings in the city of Galkayo.

